Why LSU closed two cultural centers; Tuna-Biloxi health clinic sees success; Baton Rouge Museum explores Black family trees

Since the start of this academic year, LSU has closed or repurposed multiple cultural centers on campus. The LGBTQ+ Center closed entirely, and the African American Cultural Center and Women’s Center are grappling with a major overhaul.

LSU Reveille Senior News Reporter Vivian Sarhan has been following this closely and joins us with the latest.

Rural hospitals and medical services across the country are suffering due to nationwide cuts. Yet, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s healthcare is thriving.

Cameron Chase , health director and lead health administrator for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana , shares more about how the community continues to prosper.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is offering a workshop on recovering Black American family history as part of its quarterly genealogy series.

Brandi Richard Thompson, the workshop’s leader and founder of Nijila: The Ancestral Pathway, tells us more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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