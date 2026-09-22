An end-of-summer COVID surge; New Orleans students make academic gains; Black Americana Fest preview

Every year, COVID case numbers spike at the end of the summer, and this year is no exception.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno , an emergency medical physician and New Orleans Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services, joins us to discuss the latest spike.

Orleans Parish students are seeing some of the biggest academic gains in the country, according to a new report from Stanford and Harvard researchers, ranking them in the 99th percentile for reading growth and 98th percentile for math growth.

Jamie Carroll , executive director of the Education Research Alliance at Tulane, joins us to discuss what is driving the gains and the areas still lagging.

Black Americana Fest is returning to New Orleans this weekend. This year’s theme: “Still We Sing.” The festival celebrates Black heritage, music and history.

Dusky Waters , founder and executive director of Black Americana Fest, joins us with the details.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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