New Orleans’ 2027 budget proposal; formerly unhoused to potentially lose state funds; NAMI Southeast Louisiana’s latest initiatives

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to hear the latest on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace . Today we discuss the New Orleans budget and the plan to dig the city out of its major deficit.

Federal funds that helped unhoused people get off the streets could be taken away by the state, forcing them to move into a temporary shelter in Baton Rouge.

Verite reporter Katie Jane Fernelius joins us with more.

Nearly half of Louisiana residents have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Louisiana, or NAMI-SELA, has been working to help Louisianans know they don’t have to navigate their mental health journey alone.

This Saturday (Sept. 26), NAMI will hold its annual walk for mental health to raise funds for mental health services in New Orleans.

Joining us to talk about it, as well as a new effort to construct supportive housing for those struggling with severe and persistent mental illness, is Nick Richard , NAMI SELA Executive Director, who tells us about the walk and the organization’s upcoming plan to construct supportive housing for those struggling with severe and persistent mental illness.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!