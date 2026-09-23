The costs of parole; how rates of gender-based violence in La. compare to other states; Marketplace’s Kai Rysdall in New Orleans

People on probation and parole are responsible for covering part of the cost of their community supervision. Some of those are one-time expenses. But many of them are monthly payments that can add up.

Elise Gregg from the Gulf States Newsroom spoke to people across the region about the financial burdens that come with being on parole.

For years, Anita Raj, executive director of Tulane’s Newcomb Institute, has been studying gender equity, global health and violence. Now, she’s taking her work national.

This week, Newcomb released the first nationally representative study that looks at rates of gender-based? violence in Louisiana compared to other states. Raj joins us for more on these findings.

“Marketplace” host Kai Rysdall is coming to Louisiana. He'll be making appearances in both Baton Rouge, and in New Orleans, where he’ll headline a Q&A at Le Petit Theatre on Thursday, September 24. Today on @LAConsidered, Bob Pavlovich spoke with Kai about his life, hosting “Marketplace” and the future of public radio.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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