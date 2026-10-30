Jamie Davis, Julia Letlow tied heading into Nov. 3 Senate election, new poll shows

Ahead of Nov. 3 midterm elections, Louisiana has joined the rank of solidly red states that are becoming more competitive, as a new poll shows Democrat Jamie Davis and Republican Julia Letlow tied in their U.S. Senate race.

Davis’s campaign commissioned the Hart Research poll, which shows the farmer from Tensas Parish tied at 45% with U.S. Rep. Letlow.

The poll, which surveyed 500 likely Louisiana voters from October 28-29, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5%

“ It seems to demonstrate that Jamie Davis is doing quite well in a state where Donald Trump won with about 60% of the vote in the last presidential election,” Robert Hogan, LSU political science professor, said. “So this has to be very encouraging for the Democrats.”

Pundits thought the Senate race would be a cakewalk for Letlow — who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement. But Davis’ grassroots campaign is giving her a run for her money. Trump is holding a televised rally for Letlow on Monday (Nov. 2), ahead of Election Day.

If Davis wins, he’d be the first Black person to be elected to the U.S. Senate in Louisiana since Reconstruction.