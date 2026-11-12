White House warns Trump probes could be criminal. Rep. Robert Garcia won't back down

Updated November 12, 2026 at 8:27 AM CST

Rep. Robert Garcia, the California Democrat expected to chair the House Oversight Committee in January, says Democrats will press ahead with investigations into President Trump's administration despite a White House warning that some of their actions could amount to criminal conduct.

"We're not going to be deterred, and we're certainly not going to be intimidated by Donald Trump or anyone in the administration," Garcia told NPR's Morning Edition on Thursday.

In a letter dated Monday and made public Wednesday, White House counsel Will Scharf accused Democratic lawmakers of making "abusive and capricious threats" to investigate the administration. Scharf said that threats against executive branch officials or efforts to intimidate them through congressional proceedings could cross into "blatant criminality."

The warning comes as Democrats prepare to take control of the House in January. It follows a broader pattern of statements from the administration, including Trump's calls for Democratic lawmakers to face jail time and Attorney General Todd Blanche's refusal to rule out investigations or prosecutions.

Garcia said investigating alleged corruption involving Trump's family would be a top priority, citing a $2 billion Saudi investment in a firm led by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He also called for investigations into former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski over reported possible pay-to-play schemes.

"Our job is to investigate, to take issues to the courts, to make criminal referrals, and to write good legislation so that this kind of corruption doesn't happen again," he said.

Garcia added that Democrats would continue pursuing the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of overseeing civilian killings at sea, misappropriating funds and launching illegal wars.

"I expect that the issue around impeachment hasn't ended," he said.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

The radio interview was edited by Alice Woelfle, and the text version was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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