Saige Johnese has a plan. In a small round box in her room, she stores items she feels are significant: a Polaroid of the first time she held her baby brother, her first hairclip, a broken bracelet, her first squishy — a pink rubber dinosaur.

It’s her time capsule. If her family decides to move away from Holly Ridge, Louisiana, she wants to leave something behind to mark their lives here.

“My plan is if Meta asks to buy our house, then I’m going to bury this in the ground, and in the future I might find it,” the 10-year-old said.

Just past the treeline in the Johnese backyard lies the edge of Hyperion, Meta’s $50 billion data center. The name comes from the Titan god of light and roughly translates from ancient Greek to “watcher from above.”

Ariel Johnese, Saige’s aunt who lives next door, said the name fits.

“It feels like you’re going up against a titan,” she said. “I mean, we can’t fight that. We’re not gods ourselves.”

Construction runs all day and night. Her 9-year-old son, Leighton, describes the light that pours into his bedroom as their “own nightlight.”

“Because of how bright those stupid lights are,” he said.

Avery Leigh White / WWNO Makayla Johnese and her daughter Saige Johnese stand outside their home. Through the trees in their backyard, the back of Meta’s $50 billion data center in Holly Ridge, Louisiana, is visible.

The titanic project was concealed from the public by nondisclosure agreements (NDAs).

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an NDA with Meta. So did U.S. Senator-elect Julia Letlow, State Rep. Jay Morris, and dozens of state officials.

Letlow bought and sold Meta stock after learning about the project. Morris bought and sold land next to the site.

“It’s a free country. I'm an entrepreneur and a real estate investor,” Morris told the Gulf States Newsroom. “I didn't have any more knowledge than anyone else did. The only thing I knew was that it was coming before it was announced.”

The Johnese family and their neighbors didn’t know it was coming. If they had, they said they might have been able to move before rent and housing prices skyrocketed.

“Makes me wonder if any of these politicians are even really for the people,” Makayla Johnese, Saige’s mom, said.

Avery Leigh White / WWNO An aerial view of Hyperion at night in Holly Ridge, Louisiana.

The impacts of a project they didn’t know was coming stretch beyond light pollution that drowns out the stars at night. Since construction started, traffic backs up in a line that stretches more than half a mile every day. And crashes have skyrocketed .

Residents don’t let their children play outside near the once-quiet rural roads. The playground in front of the elementary school was shut down because of the risk posed by thousands of dump trucks and 18-wheelers driving to and from the Meta site every day.

The air can be so filled with dust kicked up by the construction that residents describe it as “like a sandstorm” in a desert.

“It makes our throat hurt sometimes,” Saige said.

Kathleen Flynn for the Gulf States Newsroom A dump truck turns into the Meta data center construction site in Holly Ridge, Louisiana.

Residents in Holly Ridge describe symptoms like burning, itchy eyes, sinus trouble and scratchy throats. After hearing these concerns, the Gulf States Newsroom started its own monitoring project , placing small Airbeam monitors on several homes, including the Johneses' in July, that measure particulate matter known as PM 2.5 — fine particles small enough to travel deep into the lungs.

Since the first community meeting about the project, Hyperion has nearly doubled in size. Entergy wants to build up to 10 gas plants in order to power the site.

One of those gas plants will be built near the Johnese home. Air permits filed with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) show it could emit up to 275 tons of fine particulate matter and 485 tons of nitrogen oxides a year, along with more than 5 million tons of greenhouse gases once it’s up and running.

Preliminary data from the monitoring program show construction is already affecting air quality in Holly Ridge.

Kathleen Flynn for the Gulf States Newsroom Gulf States Newsroom reporter Drew Hawkins installs an Airbeam air monitor at Makayla Johnese’s home in Holly Ridge, Louisiana.

No official or historic data exist to compare against. The closest LDEQ air monitor is at the Monroe airport, more than 30 miles away. Dr. Dan Harrington, a researcher at LSU's School of Public Health, said that’s too far away for Holly Ridge residents to know what they’re breathing.

The EPA's annual standard for PM2.5 is 9 micrograms per cubic meter. Harrington analyzed the preliminary data from the air monitor on the Johnese home and found that 68% of the hourly readings were at or above 9, the average was 11.8, and the highest single reading was 252.

The standard is an annual average, Harrington said. A few high-dust days can be balanced by cleaner ones. But if the pattern holds, the family would be over the limit.

"There's a reason why the limit is nine," Harrington said, "because we want to protect the public from developing health conditions."

Kathleen Flynn for the Gulf States Newsroom Dr. Daniel Harrington speaks with Gulf States Newsroom reporter Drew Hawkins at the LSU School of Public Health. Harrington analyzed preliminary air results and found that, more than two-thirds of the time, the air quality at the Johnese family home is above EPA limits for particulate matter pollution

Fine particles are no ordinary dust. At 2.5 microns or smaller, they're about 30 times thinner than a human hair. They slip past the body's defenses and settle deep in the lungs. The tiniest can reach the bloodstream, Harrington said.

Children are at the greatest risk. They breathe in more air for their body weight, and their lungs and nervous systems are still developing. The American Lung Association links particle pollution to low birth weight, infant mortality and impaired lung function in children.

The solution, Harrington said, starts with information.

"I think there should be transparency to the general public about pollution impact from industrial developments,” he said.

For now, residents have to gather it themselves.

Avery Leigh White / WWNO Saige Johnese holds her newborn brother, Cohen Bolton, at a hospital in Monroe, La., on Aug. 11, 2026, the day he was born. Their mother, Makayla Johnese, watches from her hospital bed.

The data is early and comes from a handful of monitors, and Harrington cautioned against panic. But the long-term average is what matters most for the health conditions he's worried about, and the family lives with that exposure every day.

Makayla Johnese has a newborn.

"Is it OK for us to go outside today? Is it going to affect his breathing? Is it gonna affect his lungs?" she said.

And leaving isn't simple.

"Just up and moving isn't an option for us right now," Makayla said. "We would have to sell out and make enough money to be able to move."

For now, the air monitors will keep running. Collecting more data that will be useful for comparison after Hyperion is built. And telling residents what the air quality is currently like in the meantime.