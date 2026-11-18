The Gulf South has the three worst preterm birth rates in the country, according to the March of Dimes’ 2026 Report Card , as federal Medicaid changes threaten coverage for the program that pays for more than half of births in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The report, released Tuesday (Nov. 17), ranks all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi ranked 50th, 51st, and 52nd, respectively.

It also assigns letter grades based on the percentage of babies born before 37 weeks in 2025. Each state got an F. The country as a whole received a grade of D+.

The findings arrive as states prepare for federal Medicaid changes under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (H.R. 1) , which is expected to reduce federal Medicaid funding by hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade. The changes could strain state budgets and force cuts to coverage and services. Medicaid paid for 58.2% of births in Louisiana, 52.7% in Mississippi and 35.4% in Alabama, compared with roughly 4 in 10 nationally.

The report recommends seven policies and programs “critical to improving maternal and infant health,” including Medicaid expansion, 12-month postpartum coverage, doula reimbursement and paid family leave. Louisiana has five of these policies in place, Mississippi has three and Alabama has two.

“The United States is among the most dangerous developed countries in the world for giving birth,” Dr. Michael Warren, the organization’s chief medical and health officer, said in an interview. “We lose two babies every hour; we lose two moms every day.”

Year-over-year changes in the Gulf South were small and, according to the report, not statistically significant. Over the past decade, though, preterm birth rates rose in all three states. That long-term trend is “in the wrong direction,” Warren said, but small annual dips still represent fewer sick babies and are worth celebrating — as long as they can be sustained.

Here’s a breakdown of each state’s grades.

Louisiana

Louisiana is the only Gulf South state to have expanded Medicaid, and it has adopted the most recommended policies.

But its infant and maternal death rates are still among the worst in the nation.

Louisiana’s preterm birth rate was 13.7% in 2025, down from 14.0% in 2024 but up from 12.3% in 2015.

Infant mortality worsened to 7.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, 49th of 52 and well above the Healthy People 2030 target of 5.0.

In 2024, 404 babies died before their first birthday. Babies born to Black mothers die at 11.5 per 1,000 live births, 1.5 times the statewide rate. Sudden unexpected infant death was the leading cause at 22.3% of infant deaths, followed by preterm birth and low birth weight at 19.0%.

Louisiana’s maternal mortality rate is 39.4 deaths per 100,000 births, 47th of 49 states with data and well above the 15.7 target.

Severe maternal morbidity, which captures life-threatening complications while giving birth, was 82.9 per 10,000 hospital deliveries, below the national average of 98.8. That ranks Louisiana 14th of 47, but the measure worsened from previous reports.

Black mothers in Louisiana have a preterm birth rate of 17.9%, compared with 11.7% for white mothers and 10.5% for Hispanic mothers. Births covered by Medicaid had a preterm rate of 14.9%, versus 11.6% for private insurance. Hispanic mothers had the lowest rate of first-trimester prenatal care, at 52.7%. Overall, 72.1% of Louisiana mothers started care in the first trimester, a statistically significant improvement but below the national 76.3%.

Louisiana has adopted five of the report’s seven recommended policies: Medicaid expansion, 12-month postpartum Medicaid coverage, doula reimbursement, a perinatal psychiatry consultation program and review of maternal deaths.

The state lacks a paid family leave requirement, and screens newborns for 34 of 40 recommended conditions.

Healthy Louisiana — the state’s Medicaid program — covered 30,119 births in 2025.

Mississippi

Mississippi has the highest preterm birth and infant mortality rates in the nation, and the report points to some of the thinnest access to care. The state finished dead last with the nation’s highest preterm birth rate and the highest infant mortality rate.

The preterm birth rate dipped from 15% in 2024 to 14.9% in this year’s report, but it’s up from 13.0% in 2015. Over that decade, infant mortality also rose. It now stands at 9.6 deaths per 1,000 births, compared with 5.5 nationally.

The report finds stark disparities. Babies born to Native American and Alaska Native mothers die at a rate of 17.1 per 1,000 — 1.8 times the state rate. Black babies die at a rate of 13.3, compared with 6.5 for white babies.

Sudden unexpected infant death accounts for 26.2% of infant deaths in the state, the highest share of any leading cause. Black mothers have the highest preterm rate at 18.8%, followed by Native American and Alaska Native mothers at 17.0%.

Chronic health conditions exacerbate the challenges in Mississippi. The report finds that 45.4% of births in the state involve a mother with unhealthy weight before pregnancy, compared with 35.1% nationally, and 5.9% involve pre-pregnancy hypertension, versus 3.6% nationally.

But early prenatal care shines as a bright spot. Mississippi ranks 19th, with 79.8% of mothers starting care in the first trimester, a significant improvement compared to previous years. Native American and Alaska Native mothers had the lowest rate, 59.7%.

Warren credited the state’s response to a 2025 public health emergency declaration on infant mortality that included delivering prenatal care through county health departments. But a sicker population “is already coming into prenatal care at higher risk,” he said.

Mississippi’s maternal mortality rate is 37.5 deaths per 100,000 births (46th of 49), and severe maternal morbidity is 76.2 per 10,000 deliveries (11th of 47, but worsening). Its low-risk cesarean rate worsened to 30.4%, 48th overall.

The state has adopted three of the report's seven recommended policies: 12-month postpartum Medicaid coverage, a perinatal psychiatry consultation program and maternal death review. It has not expanded Medicaid, does not reimburse for doula care, and does not require paid family leave.

Mississippi Medicaid covered 17,338 births in 2025.

Alabama

Alabama was the only Gulf South state where preterm births worsened. It has adopted just two of the seven recommended policies, the fewest of the three Gulf South states.

The state’s preterm birth rate rose to 13.1% in 2025 from 12.7% the year before — the only one of the three Gulf South states where the rate worsened. It’s also one of 17 jurisdictions nationally to see an increase.

Infant mortality improved to 7.1 deaths per 1,000 live births (44th), with 409 deaths in 2024. Babies born to Black mothers die at 12.4 deaths per 1,000 live births, 1.8 times the state rate. Birth defects (20.6%) and sudden unexpected infant death (20.3%) were the leading causes. Black mothers also have the highest preterm rate at 17.1%, followed by Pacific Islander mothers at 15.9%.

Alabama’s maternal mortality rate is 30.4 deaths per 100,000 births (42nd of 49). The report cannot show severe maternal morbidity for Alabama “due to lack of available data.” March of Dimes uses data the federal government obtains through agreements with states, and Alabama’s data were unavailable.

Just 71.2% of Alabama mothers began prenatal care in the first trimester (47th), though that was a significant improvement. Pacific Islander mothers had the lowest rate at 32.0%, followed by Hispanic mothers at 45.8%.

Alabama, tied with Wyoming for the fewest recommended policies nationally: 12-month postpartum Medicaid coverage and maternal death review. It has not expanded Medicaid, funded doula reimbursement or required paid family leave, and it has no perinatal psychiatry program.

Medicaid also pays for a smaller share of births in the state, at 35.4%. Alabama Medicaid covered 20,263 births in 2025.

Impending Medicaid changes

The report urges states to avoid disruptions to coverage as federal changes take hold, including work requirements, address verification, more frequent eligibility reviews and limits on retroactive coverage.

Warren said states may respond to federal cuts by covering fewer people or services or paying providers less.

“Any way you slice that,” he said, “moms and babies may be worse off.”

He warned that rural hospitals — many already financially strained — could close labor and delivery units, deepening maternity care deserts.

The stakes differ by state. Louisiana, which expanded Medicaid, saw the share of women without health insurance fall from 25.2% in 2013 to 9.2% in 2024 — a 63% drop, according to a separate March of Dimes report on maternity care deserts. The average drop was 35% in states that did not expand Medicaid, such as Mississippi and Alabama, compared with 48% in expansion states.

H.R. 1, the 2025 budget law, also created a $50 billion, 10-year Rural Health Transformation Program. Alabama plans to build specialty care networks in rural areas, according to the report.

Postpartum coverage and expansion are two of the most important levers, Warren said. Most pregnancy-related deaths occur from one week to one year after delivery. Medicaid expansion allows women to address chronic conditions before pregnancy.

But he stressed that no single policy will fix the problem.

“We didn't land in this place of being one of the most dangerous developed countries in the world for giving birth overnight,” he said. “And we're not going to get out of this situation overnight.”