A gas plant Entergy Louisiana is building to power Meta’s massive data center in northeast Louisiana is now projected to cost $1.755 billion — $676 million, or 63% more than the $1.079 billion the utility originally estimated, according to a quarterly report filed with state regulators.

Waterford 5 is one of three gas plants Entergy is building to serve a single customer: Meta’s $50 billion Hyperion data center in Richland Parish.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) approved the project, known as the Laidley Project, in August 2025. It was named after Laidley LLC, the shell company Meta used during negotiations where Gov. Landry himself and dozens of state officials signed NDAs .

The cost increase comes weeks before Entergy will seek the commission’s approval for seven additional gas plants and related transmission lines for Meta’s data center in December. Entergy is expected to use the commission’s fast-track “Lightning Directive” for that request, waiving a long-standing rule meant to ensure utilities pursue the lowest-cost options for ratepayers.

The public version of the November filing does not say why the cost increased. The detailed spending breakdown for Waterford 5 is redacted. But an earlier report Entergy filed in May 2026 cites geotechnical conditions that require the site to be built up several feet above grade, a design with 120-foot piles, and higher labor and equipment costs.

Information that is visible in the November report says the plant’s contractor has been doing site development since the contract was awarded in December 2025, including what’s known as a surcharge program, a technique that generally involves loading soil with extra material to compress it before construction.

The report doesn’t measure Waterford 5’s new estimates against its original cost. Its budget table compares current forecasts to what Entergy calls a “Class 3” estimate, so every project shows zero variance, and the filing says there have been no material changes in the cost to complete.

The same figure appears in the May report, which says Entergy told the commission in December 2025 that Waterford 5 would cost $1.73 billion, before the Class 3 estimate was completed.

Entergy did not respond to requests for comment before publication of this story.

The report puts the Laidley Project at $4.3625 billion, up from the $3.956 billion that was originally filed.

Other pieces of the project came in lower than first estimated. The two-plant Franklin Farms station is now forecast at $2.244 billion, down from $2.387 billion. The Mount Olive-to-Sarepta 500-kilovolt transmission line is now estimated at $363.5 million, down from $439.9 million.

Entergy reported it had acquired 41 of the 320 right-of-way tracts it needs, about 13% and 29 more than in the previous report. Landowner negotiations are ongoing, the company said in the report.

The Gulf States Newsroom reported Entergy is asking a court to force owners of 14 Lincoln Parish tracts to give up rights to land for the nearly 58-mile line, according to a suit filed Oct. 14. The company’s quarterly report does not mention that or any other lawsuits, and lists no business issues.

‘You hate to be right’

Kathleen Flynn for the Gulf States Newsroom A dump truck drives down Highway 183 next to the construction site of Meta’s data center in Richland Parish on Thursday, September 17, 2026. A sign beside the road reads: “Danger Overhead Powerlines.”

Logan Burke, executive director of consumer advocacy group Alliance for Affordable Energy, said it was “clear from the beginning” that the Waterford 5 gas plant would cost more than Entergy said it would cost.

“On the one hand, you hate to be right,” Burke said. “On the other hand, this raised some major alarm bells for us.”

Who pays for Waterford 5’s higher cost is not spelled out in the November report. The May report says Entergy notified Meta of the increase on Jan. 7 and the company told Entergy on Feb. 19 to continue construction.

Meta agreed to pay more during its 15-year contract with Entergy, Burke said. But the plants will run longer, leaving other ratepayers exposed to the added cost later, she added.

A Class 3 estimate is preliminary, Burke said, and can be off by 10% to 40%, and the commission declined to cap the plants’ costs. Utilities file costs for a prudence review after construction, but it is “wildly unusual” for regulators to deny recovery, she said.

Who pays for the transmission line has also been contested. Under Entergy’s application to the commission, ratepayers would be responsible for at least $470 million in infrastructure, including the Mount Olive-to-Sarepta line, while Meta would fund other substations and transmission upgrades.

Cost overruns were also an issue at October hearings on two other Entergy gas plants, Waterford 6 and Westlake. Intervenor attorneys said the Waterford plant approved in 2025 had already exceeded its projected cost by nearly $500 million, according to Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), which participated in the proceeding.

EDF said Entergy declined to accept a cap on construction costs, arguing it should be able to recover costs, including overruns.

Entergy invoked the Lightning Directive in March in its application for a $21.37 billion plan to power a new Meta data center in Richland Parish. The commission adopted the directive 4-1 in December 2025 .

On Nov. 9, three groups sued the commission , arguing it violated the state constitution by adopting the directive without telling the public what was changing. The commission declined to comment on the litigation.

Dustin McAnn with Louisiana Landowners Coalition, one of the groups suing the commission, said that approval could lead to eminent domain lawsuits. If the commission finds Entergy’s projects serve a public necessity Entergy may cite that finding in expropriation — Louisiana’s version of eminent domain — cases.

Burke said such a finding “carries an enormous amount of weight” and that courts rarely reject eminent domain.