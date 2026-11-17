Is the AI boom reminiscent of the 1870s railroad boom, bust and ensuing financial crisis?
With the artificial intelligence boom, private capital is flooding into building new technology infrastructure. This also happened with railroad construction in the 1870s, a boom that ended in a bust that created a financial crisis.
Liaquat Ahamed, an economist, financial historian sees parallels in these two building booms, and it makes him nervous.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ahamed, whose latest book is “1873: The First Great Depression and the Making of the Modern World.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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