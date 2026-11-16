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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 16, 2026 at 3:46 AM CST

Thousands of travelers are still waiting to reschedule flights after Friday's nationwide ground stop, Sen. Chris Van Hollen mounts bid to become Senate majority leader, President Trump heads to Asia.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep