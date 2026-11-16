Charter leaders say there’s still room for small schools in New Orleans

This story was originally published by Verite News

When Christy Ivie steps outside of Success at Thurgood Marshall’s Mid-City building to greet students at recess, almost everyone knows her.

That’s because unlike many other charter school leaders in New Orleans, who often oversee multiple campuses and thousands of students, Ivie is only responsible for this school building on this campus. Thurgood Marshall is one of a handful of “single-site” charter schools in the city — standalone schools that are not connected to a larger charter network such as KIPP New Orleans or InspireNOLA — easily allowing her to familiarize herself with each of its roughly 450 K-8 students.

“I can know every name,” Ivie said. “I can get to know every student. And the same for the rest of the leadership team, the front office staff, all the teachers in the building, and I think that goes a really long way in kids feeling seen and valued as part of a community.”

Christiana Botic / Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America Second grade teacher Luisa Cuellar helps Loreal Oneal with her schoolwork at Success at Thurgood Marshall in Mid-City on Nov. 9, 2026.

As school enrollment falls in New Orleans, leaders in the district face increasingly difficult choices: how to maximize the efficient use of resources by bringing more students into fewer buildings. But single-site schools, such as Thurgood Marshall, can’t rely on the cost-savings inherent to existing in a larger network, especially when it comes to necessary and often expensive services, such as transportation.

Two of three schools that have been flagged by the district for potential closure at the end of this school year are single-site schools. Fannie C. Williams in New Orleans East has already agreed to close at the end of the school year because of low academic performance, despite being almost fully enrolled. And Dr. Martin Luther King Charter School for Sci Tech meets neither the enrollment threshold nor academic performance standards outlined by the NOLA Public Schools district. Around one-third of New Orleans charter schools operating during the 2026-2027 year are single-sites.

Ivie said she’s more concerned about student experience than an efficient use of resources. She said she might consider consolidating costs with other schools in the future, such as through pooled transportation, but that it isn’t something the school has implemented yet. This year, Ivie said Thurgood Marshall is around 30 students short of its enrollment target, but that an enrollment dip for one year isn’t a cause for concern. According to a recent district report, the school isn’t underenrolled, despite having fewer than 675 students — a district benchmark for school enrollment.

Christiana Botic / Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America Fourth grade students Layla Wilson, left, Alaina Pacheco Couvertier, center, and Valeri Bautista Vasquez work on an exercise in class at Success at Thurgood Marshall in Mid-City on Nov. 9, 2026.

Melanie Clark, the founder and CEO of single-site school Elan Academy in Algiers, said that small schools need to exist to offer families meaningful choice in New Orleans’ nearly all-charter system. At Elan, there are two adults in every classroom and Latin instruction begins in kindergarten. Clark said the school offers both community and instructional flexibility due to its small size.

“Efficiency matters, but efficiency without educational diversity comes at a cost to our families,” Clark said.

Elan Academy already consolidates some service costs with other schools. It is a part of the NOLA Public School district’s educational service agency, which provides equipment and staffing to support special education services. By relying on a system of pooled resources, those individual schools can save money. Clark thinks that the education sector has to think bigger about solutions beyond closure.

“I just think there’s a bigger picture outside of just school closures and consolidations,” Clark said. “What else are we not thinking about that we could do to help alleviate some of what we’re expecting with the lower enrollment across the district?”

Christiana Botic / Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America A second grade student reads on the carpet during class at Success at Thurgood Marshall in Mid-City on Nov. 9, 2026.

‘There’s no more one-time money’

For years, New Orleans schools relied on federal and philanthropic funding that has mostly dried up. During a special school board meeting on Nov. 5, board member Carlos Zervigon said that funds received after Hurricane Katrina, the 2008 financial crash and the COVID-19 pandemic, helped increase educational outcomes for students.

“I don’t want another disaster, that’s for sure, but the one-time money’s gone,” Zervigon said. “There’s no more one-time money.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana received a little over $4 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which amounted to around $6,000 in extra funding per student. Schools used the money to fund instructional changes and interventionists, allowing them to prop up tutoring and summer school programs.

As post-disaster funds dried up, the base rate of state per-pupil funding has increased once in the past ten years, by 1.36% in the 2019-2020 school year, even while costs have continued to rise. Without extra dollars to offset those costs, district officials say they have no choice but to close schools.

“If we are talking about the economic viability of small programs, what we should really be asking is like, why now for this conversation and what would happen if we increase that base per-pupil funding so that not only single sites and small networks, but everyone could benefit and serve the students that need us?” Ivie said.

Christiana Botic / Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America Hedaayah Abdol teaches first grade at Success at Thurgood Marshall in Mid-City on Nov. 9, 2026.

Gov. Jeff Landry and members of the state Legislature have created a working group to replace or revise the state’s per-pupil funding model by Jan. 1. It isn’t yet clear if those changes would mean increased or decreased funding for schools.

Most school leaders acknowledge that they’re in a tighter financial position than they were in a few years ago. Meghan Raychaudhuri, the CEO of Plessy Community Schools, said she’s always thinking about the finances of enrollment. Plessy is a K-8 school that is split into two campuses. Raychaudhuri said the extra campus is an extra expense, but that the school prefers to keep its lower grades and upper grades separate.

Unlike many schools in the city, Plessy has seen enrollment growth — around 2% from last school year — that allows them to continue operating without cutting major programs.

“I think we’re in a nice position that we’re making hard decisions along with everybody else, but we have enough students that it’s not dire,” Raychaudhuri said.

Christiana Botic / Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America Meghan Raychaudhuri, Plessy Community Schools CEO, in Treme on Nov. 9, 2026.

Christiana Botic / Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America Eighth grade math teacher DeQuaz Humphries helps students in class at Homer Plessy Community School in Treme on Nov. 9, 2026.

Programmatic offerings are important in New Orleans’ choice model, which replaced traditional attendance zones. Schools now compete with each other for students, and some single-site leaders, like Ivie and Clark, say that their strength lies in their small size, community feel and adaptability.

The problems at schools such as Fannie C. Williams and King don’t mean that single sites are at increased risk of closure under stricter district guidelines, Raychaudhuri said. She said the district is on the right path for right-sizing in a transparent manner.

“Single sites are no more likely to not be academically successful or not have demand,” Raychaudhuri said. “I think some of the highest demand and frankly some of the highest performing schools in the city are single sites. And so I don’t think that there’s anything unique to being a single site that would result in them not being able to be successful.”