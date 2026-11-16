Algiers school collects books for its library and kids’ homes

On a late October Saturday morning, students, families and volunteers gathered at Élan Academy in Algiers to collect books for the school’s library and for students to take home.

Old school music played as volunteers set up tables outside the school. When drivers pulled up, volunteers greeted them, collected their books, and sorted them into bins by grade.

Melanie Askew-Clark, the school's founder and CEO, welcomed visitors in an Élan sweatshirt. She said her own experience with books helped shape her decision to open Élan.

“I grew up in a home of domestic violence, and books became my peace through imagination of a life of possibility,” she said. “So I want our scholars to know that their possibilities are bigger than they can imagine.”

Organizers hoped to collect at least 500 books for Élan during the book drive. By Saturday morning, Askew-Clark said the school had received about 1,300 books. Its goal for the year is 5,000.

Aubri Juhasz / Gulf States Newsroom Melanie Askew-Clark, founder and CEO of Élan Academy, greets a car at the school's book drive on Oct. 24, 2026.

After several campus moves, Élan is settling into its current building. Part of that work is building out the library for children ranging from pre-K through eighth grade.

Inside Élan’s library, books filled two rows of low shelves and spilled out of bins. Posters hung on the walls, and cubbies held more books. Some of the donated books will go into the library’s vending machine, she said.

“I hope it looks like many reading nooks so that scholars have a place that feels like it's their own, ” Askew-Clark said.

Students earn tokens through their schoolwork and use them to pick out a book to take home. Staff also help children find books about things they already enjoy.

“If you’re interested in sports, we’re gonna help you find a sports book,” Askew-Clark said.

Aubri Juhasz / Gulf States Newsroom Élan Academy's library on Oct. 24, 2026.

Aubri Juhasz / Gulf States Newsroom A book vending machine in Élan Academy's library on Oct. 24, 2026. Students earn tokens through their schoolwork and use them to pick out a book to take home.

Élan’s focus on reading comes as Louisiana works to help struggling readers early.

The state requires public schools to regularly assess students’ reading skills in kindergarten through third grade. At the start of the 2025-26 school year, about half of the students tested were reading at or above grade level. By the spring semester, about two-thirds were, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

Beyond the book drive, Élan incorporates reading instruction into students’ daily schedules.

Kindergarten through second grade students spend 90 minutes on reading instruction. They switch activities every 30 minutes. One teacher works with a small group on letter sounds while another leads guided reading. A third group uses computer programs tailored to each student's needs.

Élan follows a classical education model, Askew-Clark said. Students study Latin roots to work out the meanings of unfamiliar words. They also practice public speaking and learn to advocate for themselves.

As the school marks its 10th anniversary, it's also showing signs of academic improvement. In 2025, Élan earned its first C for overall school performance after receiving D ratings in previous years.

The state also tracks how much progress individual students make on English and math tests from one year to the next. In 2024-25, 46% of Élan students included in that measure earned “top growth” marks, up from 44% the year before, according to state data. The measure tracks how much students improve on state tests, including whether they meet growth targets or make substantial gains compared with similar students statewide.

The school’s enrollment has also grown over the past several years. District figures show enrollment rose each year from 305 students in 2021-22 to 434 in 2025-26. This year, enrollment dipped to 407 students across pre-K through eighth grade, according to a school representative. The school expects enrollment to return to about 435 students in 2027-28.

But Askew-Clark said students who transfer to Élan in fifth or sixth grade often arrive several years behind academically.

“We are working with the family to push those scholars and provide them with the remediation that’s needed to get them on grade level so that they can access a life of opportunity,” she said.

Students are grouped according to the support they need, Askew-Clark said. Sometimes that means joining a class in another grade.

The focus on reading also extends beyond the classroom. The school asks families to set aside at least 20 minutes each night for reading.

Aubri Juhasz / Gulf States Newsroom A pile of books inside Élan Academy's library on Oct. 24, 2026.

For Tamara Lee, that expectation has helped her son Micah, an 8-year-old third grader at Élan, build a more consistent reading routine.

Lee said she moved Micah from a private school to Élan in first grade because she wanted him to have more academic challenge. His cousins already attended, and she liked what she heard about the school’s activities and opportunities for family involvement.

“ The school always seemed to have activities and a lot of things for family involvement,” Lee said. “So when a spot opened up, we moved him over.”

Reading was not something Micah struggled with, she said. But he’s doing more of it now, including chapter books.

At home, Lee said, the family looks for books that answer his questions about chess and space.

“My auntie started teaching me about space when I was two years old, and ever since I was just obsessed with space,” Micah said.

Micah already knows one book he likes to spend time with: “No Place Like Space.” He sometimes chooses it for his nightly 20 minutes of reading.