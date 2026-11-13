Kalshi asks users to ‘protect the freedom to trade’ following Louisiana’s events contract ban

A banner now appears at the top of the screen when users open the Kalshi app in Louisiana, urging them to “take action” for “the freedom to forecast” after a recent ruling by a state judge.

Clicking the banner leads to a screen that says in big, bold text: “Your government says you can’t use Kalshi anymore.”

“Without a hearing, notice or due process, the state has decided to end Louisiana’s access to all of the markets you love to trade,” the page reads, encouraging users to “protect your freedom to trade.”

A button at the bottom, reading “join the movement,” links to a petition to keep prediction markets active nationwide.

Kalshi’s call to action comes a day after a Tangipahoa judge’s order on Thursday (Nov. 12), prohibiting prediction market sites like Kalshi and Polymarket from offering event contracts — how these sites allow users to bet on anything from political matters to sports games — on behalf of anybody in Louisiana.

Louisiana users, however, still seem to be able to buy event contracts on Kalshi as of the morning of Friday, Nov. 13.

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced the judge’s order on social media, and accused the companies of "making up new words" to skirt gambling laws. Murrill also filed a lawsuit against prediction market companies, saying event contracts are the same as gambling wagers and need state regulation.

“It’s not complicated: if you aren’t a licensed gaming operator, you aren’t legal,” she wrote.