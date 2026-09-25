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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

Takeaways from the summit between President Trump and China's Xi, three media outlets banned from the White House returned Thursday after a judge's ruling, Israel's prime minister addresses the U.N.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel