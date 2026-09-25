Morning news brief
Takeaways from the summit between President Trump and China's Xi, three media outlets banned from the White House returned Thursday after a judge's ruling, Israel's prime minister addresses the U.N.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Takeaways from the summit between President Trump and China's Xi, three media outlets banned from the White House returned Thursday after a judge's ruling, Israel's prime minister addresses the U.N.
Copyright 2026 NPR