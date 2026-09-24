News outlets say they've been allowed back into White House after Trump's ban

CNN, MS NOW and Politico say their journalists have been allowed back onto the White House grounds after they were initially denied access this morning. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Wednesday to restore access after the president last week banned those media organizations from the White House.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with NPR’s David Folkenflik.

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