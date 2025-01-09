NOPD hires former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton to review security after attack

The New Orleans Police Department has hired former New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton to review the city’s security plans and harden it against future attacks after last week’s deadly rampage on Bourbon Street.

At a city council hearing on Wednesday, New Orleans Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said she'll work closely with Bratton over the coming months.

“He is here to serve all of us,” she said. “This is a community endeavor. I am in partnership with you.”

Bratton’s work will be paid for by the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, which raises money for police-related causes.

Bratton was a prominent figure in American policing before he retired in 2016. He was an early adopter of what’s known as broken windows policing, a controversial policy that cracks down on smaller offenses to prevent bigger crimes, which contributed to a decline in crime rates in New York City.

He currently serves as the chair for the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security’s Advisory Council.

Kirkpatrick and other officials have tried to assure the public that New Orleans is safe in the aftermath of the attack, which killed 14 people on New Year's Day.

President Joe Biden has granted a request from Mayor LaToya Cantrell to designate Mardi Gras a SEAR 1 event, which the Department of Homeland Security reserves for "major events of national significance that necessitate extensive federal interagency assistance." This may include explosive detection K-9 teams, venue screenings, air security, and other tactical operations support.

Multiple investigations are underway look into the city's security deficiencies and possible safety improvements, including one led by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill. The FBI and city council members are each conducting their own fact-finding missions.

Some state officials have criticized Kirkpatrick’s planning ahead of New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl. This is primarily due to the lack of bollards– steel pillars meant to defend against vehicle attacks– and road blockades along Bourbon Street. During Wednesday’s council meeting, Kirkpatrick promised transparency and said she would cooperate with investigators.

“I will not resign,” she said. “I believe I can be that person who can lead us forward who can ask the right questions.”

Aubri Juhasz contributed reporting.