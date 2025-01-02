Bourbon Street truck attack

-
Badawi, 18, was one of 14 people killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.
Bomb-making materials were also found at the suspect's property in Houston, Texas, authorities said.
Two deadly incidents on New Year’s Day — an attack being investigated as an act of terrorism in New Orleans and an explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas — both involved vehicles that were rented on Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing company.
A single mom who worked hard to provide for her son, a Princeton football player who received All-Ivy League honors and an 18-year-old with dreams of becoming an engineer are among the dead in Wednesday’s attack in New Orleans.
Thinking about donating blood after Wednesday’s attack on Bourbon Street? Here are a few things to know before heading to a donation center.
New Orleans pedicab driver Tyler Burt had just dropped off his last fare of the night near Bourbon and Canal streets in the early hours of New Year's Day when disaster struck.
Kareem Badawi just finished his first semester at the University of Alabama, where was studying engineering. His father Belal Badawi says he was an 18 year old full of life.
Officials reopened Bourbon Street Thursday afternoon, just a day after the New Year’s Day truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens more injured.
Latest on the attack on Bourbon Street: suspect information, witness accounts and investigation updatesToday on Louisiana Considered, we hear the latest in the investigation into the attack on Bourbon Street. We also hear how local leaders and politicians are responding to the tragedy and working to improve security conditions.
