FBI ups number of people injured in New Orleans attack as more details emerge

The FBI on Tuesday said it identified more victims in the truck attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others on Bourbon Street, and revealed more details about the suspect.

The agency said it has identified 136 victims in total, including 57 who were physically injured, and 63 people who were present, but not physically injured. Two businesses sustained damage during the attack.

The FBI also released a photo of Shamsud-Din Jabbar walking on Bourbon Street on Nov. 10, 2024. Investigators said he took a train from Houston to New Orleans to look for an apartment in the French Quarter. He applied for one on Orleans Street, but changed his mind and left the city by bus that evening.

Jabbar visited the city twice before the attack—once in October and again in November—investigators said earlier this month. He rode a bike around the French Quarter and filmed videos using smart glasses made by Meta. These look like regular glasses but let users record videos and take photos hands-free. The agency was also investigating Jabbar's international and domestic travels, which include trips to Cairo, Egypt, Ontario, Canada, and the Atlanta and Tampa areas. The agency has not said whether those trips were connected to the attack.

Investigators said Jabbar had a black ISIS flag on the hitch of the truck when he drove it into the crowd on Bourbon Street.

The FBI said Jabbar became a more devout Muslim in 2022 , and began isolating himself from society. He began subscribing to more extremist views around the spring of 2024. Before the attack, Jabbar posted several videos pledging support for ISIS, saying he joined the terror group before the summer, according to the agency.

The FBI gained access to his electronic devices, and learned that as late as mid-November, he searched the internet for information about Mardi Gras, places with balconies on Bourbon Street, and researched several shooting incidents in the city. Hours before the attack, he searched for information about a recent deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Germany, according to the FBI.

The FBI said it has reviewed thousands of photos and videos related to the case, many of which came from the public through their digital tip line.

The FBI is asking those with more information or videos of the incident to submit tips through www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.