Eyewitness to tragedy: A pedicab driver’s view of the Bourbon Street attack

Tyler Burt knows the streets of the French Quarter like the back of his hand. A graduate student at Loyola University by day and a pedicab driver by night, the California native moved to New Orleans just over a year and a half ago.

New Year’s Eve had been a long day for Tyler. He started his shift at 10 a.m. and worked through the revelry of the night, aiming to finish by 3:30 a.m.

His last fare was a short ride — a young woman and her sister, whose parents had flagged him down on Bienville Street. The woman, tired and nursing aching feet after a night of walking through the French Quarter, needed a quick lift. Tyler took them just three blocks back to the start of Bourbon, near Canal Street.

Bourbon Street, a neon-lit artery of nightlife, was partially barricaded that night. The hydraulic bollards intended to block off the street weren’t functional, so police parked a cruiser as a barricade.

Tyler had just completed his transaction at 3:16 a.m. when a white Ford pickup truck sped around the police barricade. The father of his passenger, who moments earlier had shared a high-five with Tyler, was struck by the vehicle.

“He was run over while I was still in contact with him,” Tyler said. “I just remember him going under the vehicle. I think I even reached for him.”

But this was no accident. The FBI says the driver of the truck, Texas resident and Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar , intentionally drove his truck around barricades and onto the sidewalk as a premeditated "act of terror."

He acted alone , aiming to do as much damage as possible, killing 14 and injuring 35 before crashing the truck and getting into a shootout with responding police. He shot two officers before being shot and killed by police — ending the rampage.

As the carnage ensued, Tyler turned to see bodies flying into the air as the truck plowed down the crowded street. He grabbed a shaken coworker and moved them to safety. Police swarmed the scene, sirens overwhelming the chaos.

“At that point, I was just trying to take care of my friend,” he said.

Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom Tyler Burt, a Loyola University graduate student and pedicab driver, recounts what he saw during the early Wednesday morning terrorist attack on Bourbon Street on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The emotional toll of that night has been immense. Tyler described feeling disconnected from his own body, as though he were “astral projecting.” The memories of high-fiving the father, followed by the horrific impact, haunt him.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” he admitted. “There’s something insidious about someone doing bad things intentionally. I saw it clear a path through the crowd for two blocks.”

Despite the trauma, Tyler is determined not to let fear take root.

“This wasn’t a homegrown issue. It’s not because of New Orleans,” he said. “I don’t think evil lives here. There’s a bigger problem in the world, and I’d rather meet it with love.”

For now, Tyler is leaning on the love and support of his community. A fund has been set up to allow him and his coworkers to take time off. Family and friends have rallied around him, refusing to let him face this alone.

“It’s remarkable, the love I’ve felt from people,” Tyler says, his voice soft but resolute. “In a world where so much can go wrong, there’s still so much good to hold on to.”

This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR.