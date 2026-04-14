How Baton Rouge is addressing blight; NOLA comedian Ryan Rogers on new special, queer comedy fest

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards has made tackling blight in the parish one of his top priorities since taking office. In his first year, his team demolished over 200 buildings, which they say is a historic high.

WRKF Report for America corps member Alex Cox tells us more about how the mayor is continually addressing this issue.

New Orleans comedian Ryan Rogers is coming out with a new special on May 15, titled “Girl Bye.” But that’s not all he’s been up to. He’s currently on the road touring with fellow comedian Whitney Cummings, and gearing up for this year’s annual queer comedy festival, LGBTLOL.Rogers joins us now for more on all his upcoming projects and how he discovered his comedic voice in addiction recovery.

The Mississippi Sound Coalition is announcing new recommendations for better operation of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

WWNO and WRKF's Coastal Reporter Michael McEwen reports on the guidelines, which follow two years-long scientific studies.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!