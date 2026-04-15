Pelicans G-League team heads to Kenner; LSU Libraries’ 50th Book Bazaar; Louisiana Orphan Train Museum

The Birmingham Squadron, the minor league affiliate of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, is relocating to Kenner, Louisiana. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King went to their last basketball game in the Magic City to see how fans are feeling about the news.

This Thursday through Saturday, LSU Libraries will host the annual Book Bazaar — but this year, they’re celebrating 50 years. The event is well known for a large sale of books as well as other types of physical media.

Outreach librarian Mitch Fontenon tells us more about the history of the event and what to expect this year.

The Louisiana Orphan Train Museum tells us the story of a train that brought orphan passengers from the New York Foundling Hospital to other parts of the country from 1854 to 1929. Although it’s located in Opelousas, the museum is taking a new presentation to St. Francisville.

Board president Martha Aubert tells us more about this history and what stories will be told at the upcoming event.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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