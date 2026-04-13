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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on Middle East war; NOLA officials to address playgrounds lead contamination; Baton Rouge Blues Fest returns

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 13, 2026 at 3:14 PM CDT
This combination of photos shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest, Hungary, April 3, 2025, from left, President Donald Trump in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2025, and a handout of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2025.
(AP Photo/Denes Erdos, from left, AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
This combination of photos shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest, Hungary, April 3, 2025, from left, President Donald Trump in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2025, and a handout of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2025.

In the first 24 hours since the U.S. and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement, an oil refinery in Iran was hit, five Gulf Arab states reported attacks from Iranian drones and missiles and Israeli airstrikes killed more than 250 people in Lebanon. After failed peace negotiations this weekend, the war is showing no signs of slowing down, with the U.S. military beginning a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Russel Honoré is a retired lieutenant general of the U.S. Army, most well known for leading the military relief effort during Hurricane Katrina. He joins us for more on the costs of war in the Middle East.

Earlier this year, an investigation by Verite News found pervasive lead contamination in multiple New Orleans playgrounds. Now, city officials are trying to do something about it.

Halle Parker has been the lead investigator on this story. She joins us with the latest.

One of the nation’s longest-running free blues festivals returns this weekend to downtown Baton Rouge. Now in its 45th year, the festival remains true to its mission of promoting, preserving and advancing the swamp blues music and culture native to Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation interim director J. Hover tells us more about the history of swamp blues in the region and what to expect at this year’s event.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber