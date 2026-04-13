Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on Middle East war; NOLA officials to address playgrounds lead contamination; Baton Rouge Blues Fest returns

In the first 24 hours since the U.S. and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement, an oil refinery in Iran was hit, five Gulf Arab states reported attacks from Iranian drones and missiles and Israeli airstrikes killed more than 250 people in Lebanon. After failed peace negotiations this weekend, the war is showing no signs of slowing down, with the U.S. military beginning a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Russel Honoré is a retired lieutenant general of the U.S. Army, most well known for leading the military relief effort during Hurricane Katrina. He joins us for more on the costs of war in the Middle East.

Earlier this year, an investigation by Verite News found pervasive lead contamination in multiple New Orleans playgrounds. Now, city officials are trying to do something about it.

Halle Parker has been the lead investigator on this story. She joins us with the latest.

One of the nation’s longest-running free blues festivals returns this weekend to downtown Baton Rouge. Now in its 45th year, the festival remains true to its mission of promoting, preserving and advancing the swamp blues music and culture native to Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation interim director J. Hover tells us more about the history of swamp blues in the region and what to expect at this year’s event.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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