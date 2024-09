KTLN 90.5 FM, the New Orleans Public Radio signal for Houma and Thibodeaux, is off the air Wednesday evening due to a power outage.

The outage has interrupted the station's coverage of Hurricane Francine, which is currently moving through the area as a Category 2 storm.

According to Entergy's outage map, the storm has knocked out power to thousands of Entergy customers, including the station.

This story will be updated once the station's power is restored.