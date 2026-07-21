Tropical Storm Bertha: See the latest forecast, where to get sandbags in Baton Rouge metro area

Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to roll through the Baton Rouge area Thursday morning. Local governments are advising residents to prepare for heavy rains — about 1-2 inches — as the storm is slow-moving.

The National Hurricane Center estimates a “marginal” threat of potential flash flooding in the Baton Rouge area for the next 5 days. Flooding will likely be limited to areas that can experience rapid runoff during heavy rain.

An East Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson warns drivers to be aware of water at the Acadian underpass near I-10 and at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive. Pumps in those areas run at full capacity, but drivers should avoid those areas if they see standing water.

Parish officials will provide a news release this afternoon with more details, but tell residents to go to the Red Stick Ready website for more information.

Residents looking to prepare for flooding can go to the following locations in the Baton Rouge area to get sandbags. Residents of parishes not included on this list are asked to watch social media channels and official websites for updates as officials monitor the storm:

East Baton Rouge Parish: (Bring your own shovel)

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds 16072 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA

BREC Alsen Park 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road, Baton Rouge, LA

BREC Baker Park 4331 Jefferson Street, Baker, LA

BREC Cadillac Street 6117 Cadillac Street, Baton Rouge, LA

BREC Doyles Bayou Park 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary, LA

BREC Flannery Road Park 801 S Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park 1702 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, LA

BREC Lovett Road Park 13443 Lovett Road, Central, LA

BREC Memorial Stadium 1702 Foss Street, Baton Rouge, LA

East Feliciana: (pre-bagged)

Parish Prison 12306 Haynes St, Clinton, LA

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.