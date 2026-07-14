Meta is expanding its Louisiana data center; preserving the Battle of New Orleans site; Bastille Day concert

On Monday, Gov. Jeff Landry announced Meta is planning to double in size its datacenter in Richland Parish. The data center is already garnering a lot of attention for concerns over environmental impact and increased electricity demand.

Reporter Brooke Thorington was at yesterday’s press conference. She tells us more about what the expansion means for Louisiana.

One of the most significant battlefields in American history could soon see its largest expansion in nearly a century. The American Battlefield Trust has launched a $1 million campaign to protect 40 acres connected to the Battle of New Orleans, where Gen. Andrew Jackson's forces secured a decisive victory in the final major battle of the War of 1812 — even if the military treaty ending the war had already been signed two weeks earlier.

David Duncan, President of the American Battlefield Trust, joins us with more.

Today is Bastille Day, a commemoration of the storming of the Bastille in France in 1789. For years, this day has also been celebrated in New Orleans. Last weekend saw music, food and art pop-ups down Esplanade Avenue, and tonight there will be a celebratory, immersive performance at Saturn Bar.

Holly Devon is co-hosting the event, dubbed Grape Candy’s Raison D'être, which combines music and historical readings for a punk rock iteration of the holiday. She’s also a writer and senior editor at Antigravity Magazine. She joins us now for more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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