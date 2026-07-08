Ideas to fix NOLA’s stormwater drainage; measuring La.’s industrial job growth projections; how Huey Long impacted his successors

The system for dealing with stormwater in New Orleans is hundreds of years old and isn’t getting any younger. The Sewerage and Water Board (SWBNO)’s maintenance budget is short, more than $20 million a year, and that gap is only going to get bigger as a tax to address it expires next year.

Public officials, experts and advocates all agree a stormwater fee is needed.

Coastal desk reporter Eva Tesfaye joins to explain what exactly a stormwater fee means for residents and what’s being considered.

Economic developers are often touting the numbers on how many jobs various projects might create. But we often don’t hear any follow-up. Do these projects actually deliver on what they say they will for our economy?

That’s where the Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette comes in. It’s recently released an analysis looking at the hard numbers around job growth in Louisiana’s industrial construction sector.

Robby Habans, research scientist, with the Blanco research center at ULL joins us with more.

This Thursday, Louisiana's Old Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge presents “After Huey: The Elusive Road to Reform.” The lecture dives into the history of Huey Long’s political protégés in the 90 years since Long was in office.

Former Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne will connect the original Kingfish with the people who have tried to copy his strategies. Dardenne joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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