Liz Murrill’s legal turmoil; preparing for wildfire season in the Gulf South; Tulane presents ‘La Cage Aux Folles’

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill was indicted by an Orleans Parish grand jury on sixteen felony charges last week for allegedly intimidating elected officials in New Orleans. Her bond was set at $4000 and an arrest warrant was issued.

Less than a week later, the only thing that remains are the charges. Murrill successfully petitioned the Louisiana Supreme Court to have the bond and warrant removed — and the court indicated she had a good chance at getting the whole thing thrown out.

WWNO’s Mel Bridges joins us with the latest.

This time of year in the Gulf South is best known as hurricane season. But it’s also wildfire season. 2023 saw Louisiana’s worst wildfire outbreak in a century. Now, Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain is making sure residents are prepared in case the state sees a similar outbreak.

Commissioner Strain joins us for more.

A Broadway classic filled with heart, humor, and unforgettable music is coming to the stage in New Orleans. Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane is presenting ‘La Cage aux Folles,’ the Tony Award-winning musical that celebrates family, love, and authenticity. Well-known for its cross dressing and drag, the show also features iconic songs by Jerry Herman, including the anthem "I Am What I Am.” This performance will feature a familiar face to WWNO listeners, our very own Bob Pavlovich.

Director Diane Lala and actor Scott Sauber tell us more about the performance.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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