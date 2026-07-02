Teacher stipend debate; environmental concerns over new Hyundai plant; The Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience

Louisiana teachers will get another stipend this coming school year. In previous years, the legislature added money to the state’s budget to cover them. This time, the funding will be deducted from what the state already planned to send to schools.

WWNO and WRKF education reporter Aubri Juhasz joins us with the latest.

In March of last year, President Donald Trump announced that Hyundai, the Korean industrial giant, would invest nearly $6 billion to build a new steel plant near Donaldsonville, Louisiana. While the Trump administration touted the jobs this would bring to the bayou state, residents are now voicing concerns about the environmental impacts.

Maria Gallucci , a senior reporter at Canary Media, spoke with residents, environmental advocates, scientists and leaders in and around Donaldsonville. She joins us with more.

After fits and starts due to some upheaval at the River District Development in New Orleans, the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience appears on track as it moves toward a brick-and-mortar opening. The LMHE website says it will be a museum on a grand scale dedicated to the preservation of the state’s musical history.

Chris Beary, LMHE developer and board chair, gives us the latest update.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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