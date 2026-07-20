Summer heat’s impact on mental health, animal well-being; summer camps for kids and adults with disabilities

As you’re likely more than aware, it is summer in the Gulf South. And with it comes the risk of extreme heat. But heat doesn’t just affect how your body feels — it can also affect your mental health.

As the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports, new research shows that as the temperature goes up, so does the number of calls to Louisiana’s suicide crisis hotline.

For more than 40 years, MedCamps of Louisiana has offered multiple summer camps for people with disabilities or going through various challenges. Located in Choudrant, Louisiana, in Lincoln Parish, there are camps for cancer survivors, kids with Down syndrome, and even adults living with chronic illnesses.

Executive director of Med Camps of Louisiana, Caleb Seney, joins us for more.

As summer temperatures reach well into the 90s and heat index values top 100, we’re feeling the heat, and so are our pets. Just like humans, pets can overheat and suffer from heat exhaustion, heat stroke or even die.

Ginger Guttner, assistant director of communications with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, tells us how to keep our pets safe in the summer months.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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