A look back on a Revolutionary War battle in Baton Rouge; adaptive water skiing for kids with disabilities

We just finished celebrating one of America’s most patriotic holidays a couple of weeks ago. Even though the holiday is more closely associated with the original 13 colonies, a significant chapter of the Revolutionary War took place in the Louisiana Territories. The 1779 Battle of Baton Rouge was an important turning point of the war, signifying the strength of the rebels and their alliance with Spain.

To learn more about the battle and the capture of Fort Bute, we’re joined by Sam Hyde, professor and director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University.

It’s summertime in Louisiana, and for many, that means it’s time for water sports. But for people with disabilities, access to these sports is often limited.

Unless, of course, you join the Ski Dawgs, an organization that helps people living with disabilities get the chance to water ski. With adaptive equipment and a team of volunteers, members get the chance to ride the waves in St. Tammany Parish.

Last year, we spoke with David Thomas, founder of the Ski Dawgs, and Jamie Galloway, the organization’s co-director. Today, we revisit the conversation and highlight upcoming events.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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