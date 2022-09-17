After a two-month delay, the Louisiana Bond Commission cleared the way for the city of New Orleans to receive $39 million in funding for drainage infrastructure. Many of the state’s top Republican officials had threatened to withhold the funds over the city’s abortion policies but the board eventually advanced the funding request.
Louisiana Considered
WRKF News
A Louisiana woman denied an abortion at a Baton Rouge hospital, despite carrying a fetus with no brain or skull, traveled to New York this month to have her procedure.
The nine to eight vote against unionizing makes the Lafayette store one of few to do so during a wave of union victories within the coffee giant.
State Rep. Danny McCormick (R-Oil City) previously introduced legislation that could have seen women charged with murder for having an abortion.
Fish consumption advisories for the Mississippi River are issued at the state level, so different agencies can offer conflicting advice throughout the basin. The lack of clarity makes it difficult to make informed health decisions along the shared body of water, experts say — particularly for low-income subsistence fishers and people who catch and eat fish in multiple states.
Though just 15 minutes apart, the small historicall-black Southern University and world-reknowned sports institution Louisiana State University often feel like different worlds. But this weekend the two are coming together for a football game at a time when Baton Rouge needs unity more than ever.
Incarcerated youth from across the state deemed the most troubled and aggressive could be moved to a building on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, one of the country’s largest and most notorious maximum security prisons for adults.
Health officials gave out monkeypox vaccines and encouraged everyone — not just the LGBTQ community — to take the virus more seriously at the annual festival.
NPR News
Queen Elizabeth II spent 70 years on the throne — making her Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
It's been a tragic week for Saskatchewan's Cree Nation, following the stabbing spree that killed 10 and injured another 18 on Sunday.
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, about what's next for the nearly 50 migrants that were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas.
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida's governor have said they feel like they're being manipulated and are confused.
It's a strange moment in the pandemic. For most vaccinated people, the risk of severe illness has gone way down. But hundreds are dying of COVID-19 every day. So how dangerous is the virus now?
