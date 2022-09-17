© 2022
The Sewerage and Water Board's facility Uptown.
Travis Lux
/
WWNO
News
State officials to no longer delay New Orleans flood control funding over city's abortion views
Paul Braun
After a two-month delay, the Louisiana Bond Commission cleared the way for the city of New Orleans to receive $39 million in funding for drainage infrastructure. Many of the state’s top Republican officials had threatened to withhold the funds over the city’s abortion policies but the board eventually advanced the funding request.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
News
Louisiana judge vacates state air permits for $9.4B plastics complex in chemical corridor
Halle Parker
News
Few details settled on New Orleans-Baton Rouge passenger rail service
Wesley Muller (Louisiana Illuminator)
James Collier
/
Paprika Studios, Delta Discovery Tours
News
Louisiana, coastal advocates push the Corps to keep a new cut in the Mississippi River open
Halle Parker
Paul Braun
/
WRKF
News
Did Jeff Landry just launch his bid for Louisiana governor at a gator hunt?
Paul Braun
Louisiana Considered
WRKF News
NPR News
