Why much of La.’s opioid settlement money hasn’t been spent; special effects artist on journey from taxidermy at LSU to Hollywood designs

It’s been nearly three years since landmark settlements were reached between states and major opioid producers. Since then, roughly $100 million has been dispersed to combat addiction, but it's unclear how much of that money has been spent so far. The Current’s Alena Mashke joins us for more on the lack of spending transparency.

From Star Wars to Jurassic Park, Hollywood movies and TV shows have long relied on special effects to bring supernatural stories to life. This process often involves sculpting, puppetry, animatronics and technology – and has many times involved Louisiana native and Emmy-award winning special effects artist, Lee Romaire.

Romaire grew up in Morgan City, Louisiana, before attending LSU and later moving to Hollywood to pursue a career in the industry. He joins us now for more on his 25 years in special effects and how his background in taxidermy set the foundation for his career.

Tomorrow night marks the beginning of the 2026 Mardi Gras season. And in New Orleans, the Krewe of Joan of Arc will take to the streets on Twelfth Night. Back in 2018, WWNO’s Jessica Rosgaard spoke with the Krewe’s founder, Amy Kirk Duvosin , about the parade’s history.

