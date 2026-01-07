New laws in 2026; La.’s heart health care deserts; how Act 44 aims to revive local film industry

More than a dozen new laws took effect on January 1 in Louisiana. The areas they touch range from insurance reform to unemployment benefits.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us for an overview of some of those laws.

Heart disease is currently the number one cause of death in Louisiana, and the Association of Black Cardiologists is bringing attention to cardiology deserts — places that lack access to heart care and communities with inadequate awareness of heart health issues.

Dr. Keith Ferdinand, professor at Tulane School of Medicine and chief scientific officer of the Association of Black Cardiologists, joins us for more about this issue in Louisiana.

Louisiana’s film industry is hoping for a boost, following a bit of a slowdown in recent years. While Louisiana has maintained a film tax credit incentive for several years, many other states have caught up, and other countries are even subsidizing film productions heavily, making domestic locations like Louisiana less attractive.

A few weeks back on Louisiana Considered, we learned about the efforts lobbyists are taking to attract more production companies. Today, we are going to dive into Act 44, a bill signed into law last spring, aiming to help revamp the film industry.

Simonette Berry, business agent for IATSE 478, the filmworkers union chapter in Louisiana, tells us how Act 44 might brighten the future of film in the state.

