Sen. Cassidy’s challengers in 2026; Baton Rouge mayor Sid Edwards reflects on first year in office; how Vision 2035 aims to unite parishes

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we look ahead at some 2026 congressional races and hear about the slew of challengers Sen. Bill Cassidy is already facing.

As 2025 came to a close, WRKF Report for America corps member and our East Baton Rouge metro reporter, Alex Cox , caught up with the parish’s new mayor-president, Sid Edwards.

Edwards – or as he’s sometimes called, Coach Edwards – reflected on his first year as an elected politician and his priorities for the coming year.

Why don’t parishes cooperate more? Aren’t there economies of scale that can serve everyone? Why does the city only get fixed up when a company is coming?

New Orleans and Company, along with a group of regional stakeholders, created Vision 2035 for Greater New Orleans to answer some of those questions above and more.

Lead consultant and managing director at Trepwise, Lauren Siegel, and the executive vice president of New Orleans and Company, Alice Glenn, join us for more.

