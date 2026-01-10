© 2026
Europe alarmed by Trump's Greenland push

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published January 10, 2026 at 4:01 PM CST

Europe is increasingly alarmed by Trump's talk of annexing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory in the EU and NATO, especially after the U.S. incursion in Venezuela last weekend.

Eleanor Beardsley
