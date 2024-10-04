2024 Elections

-
On Nov. 5, East Baton Rouge residents will decide on hundreds of changes to the parish's Plan of Government that was originally enacted in 1949.
-
Nonpartisan group breaks down proposed changes on November and December ballots.
-
“We’re seeing a consistent change in the laws in how people are removed and so they are becoming active in removing voters, so it’s very important that we reach out to as many people as we can.”
-
With so many voters displaced after Helene in the swing state of North Carolina, election officials are receiving guidance from a state that has done this many times before— Louisiana.