Dec. 7 ballot measures: Louisiana voters approve all 4 amendments 

Louisiana voters decided on four measures to amend the state’s constitution in Saturday’s election. Turnout was just over 10%, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Here’s how they fared, according to unofficial election results.

Amendment 1

The measure–which increases the number of appointees to the Judiciary Commission and gives the Supreme Court more control over disciplining judges–passed with 53% of the vote. The measure failed in Orleans Parish, receiving only 33% of the vote. It had 54% of the vote in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Right now, there are nine part-time members on the commission, picked by different judicial groups: three judges, three lawyers, and three who aren't judges or lawyers. Supporters say adding more nonlawyers would make the commission less biased. But opponents are worried that adding five more members with no specific requirements could make the system, which has traditionally stayed nonpartisan, more polarized and politicized.

Amendments 2 and 3

Results show Amendment 2 passing with 66% of the vote (219,040 votes), and Amendment 3 passing with 58% (191,671 votes). Amendment 2 requires lawmakers to review budget bills for 48 hours before their passage, while Amendment 3 lets them extend regular legislative sessions up to six extra days if lawmakers need the extra time to pass budget bills. Voters in Orleans Parish approved Amendment 2 with 55% of the vote. It had 64% of the vote in East Baton Rouge Parish. Amendment 3 had 57% of the vote in Orleans Parish, and 54% in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Amendment 4

Louisianans voted in favor of Amendment 4, which will overhaul the state’s property tax sales system. Results show the measure received 55% of the vote. With the amendment, instead of selling off someone’s property to resolve their debts, the government will auction off a tax lien, or the property’s debts. Once sold, the lien will operate like a mortgage the delinquent taxpayer must pay off in three years to keep the property.

Voters in Orleans Parish approved the measure with 55% of the vote. It had 54% in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"Instead of the whole $100,000 house being up for auction, it's the $30,000 in debt," said Stephen Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council (PAR). "The new system is a little more protective of the original owners in the sense that they get some of their money back if more than the amount to pay off the debt comes out of the sale.”

An 80-page legislation outlining the new lien system will likely take effect in Jan. 2026.

Athina Morris contributed to this report.