‘It will be a God-driven administration’: Republican newcomer Sid Edwards projected to win Baton Rouge mayor’s race

There will be a new mayor-president in East Baton Rouge Parish. High school football coach Sid Edwards won with 54% of the vote in Saturday’s runoff election, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. The Republican defeated two-term incumbent Democrat Sharon Weston-Broome who received 46% of the vote.

The 61-year-old, who has never run for office, appeared stunned at his watch party in Baton Rouge Saturday evening.

“This is a movie, I mean you couldn’t make this up. It’s God-anointed. This was a God-driven campaign and it will be a God-driven administration,” he said.

Throughout his campaign, Edwards promised sweeping action on issues like homelessness and crime in Baton Rouge, which is on track to see record-high homicide rates this year, according to reports. He wants to hire 100 police officers to help fight crime and plans to address the city's food deserts by putting community grocery stores in local high schools.

“We are the change agent. We’re not saying that everything has been bad in Baton Rouge, we never said that. But there’s some things that need to change and as my promise to you, as the next mayor-president, it’s going to happen,” Edwards told supporters Saturday.

Brooke Thoringrton / WRKF Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome addresses supporters at a watch party on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Broome made history in 2016 when she was elected the city's first female mayor, defeating Republican Bodie White by just four percentage points. In 2020, she captured 57% of the vote in a runoff against the late former State Representative Steve Carter who passed away from COVID in 2021.

During her campaign, Broome touted successes from her two terms in office, like guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and securing key infrastructure investments. Her administration has already begun redeveloping the Raising Cane’s River Center into a hotel and conference center to better serve convention crowds, and had plans for a major riverfront development along the Mississippi.

Before she was mayor, Broome served on the Metropolitan Council, and in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

“I may no longer be leading from the mayor’s office, but I promise you this, I will continue to lead from wherever I am called,” Broome told supporters Saturday evening. “I started this journey many, many years ago as you know, and I have no regrets, none whatsoever.”

Edwards jumped into politics this year after coaching football for decades. He's currently the dean of students and head coach at Istrouma High School.

He will begin his term in January.

Athina Morris contributed to this report.

