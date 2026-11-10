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Talk Louisiana

November 10, 2026: Mary Stein, Kaitlyn Joshua, Elbert Guillory, Jerry Mitchell

Published November 10, 2026 at 10:08 AM CST

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks the latest at the library this month. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/ . Activist and co-founder of Abortion for America Kaitlyn Joshua is joined by Republican and former Louisiana State Senator Elbert Guillory to discuss the results of the recent midterm elections. Senior Investigative Reporter at Mississippi Today Jerry Mitchell speaks on the MS Senate race and its candidates.

Mary Stein 1110.mp3
Kaitlyn Joshua & Elbert Guillory 1110.mp3
Jerry Mitchell.mp3

Talk Louisiana