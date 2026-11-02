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Talk Louisiana

November 2, 2026: Tyler Bridges, Hillar Moore, Shawn Wilson

Published November 2, 2026 at 10:06 AM CST

The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on the latest in politics including the upcoming Nov 3rd elections, the Louisiana senate race and its candidates. Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III talks his campaign and candidacy for re-election. Democratic politician and former Secretary of the Louisiana DOTD Shawn Wilson talks the dynamics of 2026 politics in comparison to 2023.

Tyler Bridges 1102.mp3
Hillar Moore 1102.mp3
Shawn Wilson 1102.mp3

Talk Louisiana