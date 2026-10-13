October 13, 2026: Mike Strain, Jamie Setze, Jackie Lyle

Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain comments on the latest in the world of farming and agriculture. Executive director of the Capital Region Planning Commission Jamie Setze talks the latest with the commission and the upcoming event MOVE2050. For more information, visit https://www.crpcla.org/move2050. Executive director of PASA Jackie Lyle talks the upcoming The Martha Graham Dance Company performance in Lafayette, GRAHAM100 Centennial Tour. For tickets and more information, visit www.marthagraham/events/.

Mike Strain 1013.mp3 Listen • 32:56

Jamie Setze .mp3 Listen • 7:13