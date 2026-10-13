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Talk Louisiana

October 13, 2026: Mike Strain, Jamie Setze, Jackie Lyle

Published October 13, 2026 at 10:05 AM CDT

Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain comments on the latest in the world of farming and agriculture. Executive director of the Capital Region Planning Commission Jamie Setze talks the latest with the commission and the upcoming event MOVE2050. For more information, visit https://www.crpcla.org/move2050. Executive director of PASA Jackie Lyle talks the upcoming The Martha Graham Dance Company performance in Lafayette, GRAHAM100 Centennial Tour. For tickets and more information, visit www.marthagraham/events/.

Mike Strain 1013.mp3
Jamie Setze .mp3
Jackie Lyle 1013.mp3

Talk Louisiana