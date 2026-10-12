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Talk Louisiana

October 12, 2026: Press Robinson, Maxine Crump, Glenn Guilbeau, Timmie Callais, Jim Engster, Chauna Banks

Published October 12, 2026 at 10:14 AM CDT

Civil rights leader and educator Press Robinson is joined by founder, president, and CEO of Dialogue on Race Louisiana Maxine Crump to talk Dialogue on Race's upcoming event, "Voting Rights and Redistricting". For more information visit https://www.dialogueonrace.org/signup. Editor of Tiger Rag Magazine Glenn Guilbeau comments on LSU's recent loss to Kentucky. BVSPA drama teacher Timmie Callais speaks on Ascension Community Theatre's production of "Misery". For more information, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35620/production/1251186?utm_id=97758_v0_s00_e0_tv2_a1demonfrjqoro. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster comments on the latest in the political world including the upcoming midterm elections and Pres. Trump. Former councilwoman Chauna Banks talks her campaign and candidacy for Louisiana's 6th district.

Press Robinson & Maxine Crump 1012.mp3
Glenn Guilbeau 1012.mp3
Timmie Callais.mp3
Jim Engster 1012.mp3
Chauna Banks 1012.mp3

Talk Louisiana