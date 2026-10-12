October 12, 2026: Press Robinson, Maxine Crump, Glenn Guilbeau, Timmie Callais, Jim Engster, Chauna Banks

Civil rights leader and educator Press Robinson is joined by founder, president, and CEO of Dialogue on Race Louisiana Maxine Crump to talk Dialogue on Race's upcoming event, "Voting Rights and Redistricting". For more information visit https://www.dialogueonrace.org/signup. Editor of Tiger Rag Magazine Glenn Guilbeau comments on LSU's recent loss to Kentucky. BVSPA drama teacher Timmie Callais speaks on Ascension Community Theatre's production of "Misery". For more information, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35620/production/1251186?utm_id=97758_v0_s00_e0_tv2_a1demonfrjqoro. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster comments on the latest in the political world including the upcoming midterm elections and Pres. Trump. Former councilwoman Chauna Banks talks her campaign and candidacy for Louisiana's 6th district.

Press Robinson & Maxine Crump 1012.mp3 Listen • 16:24

Glenn Guilbeau 1012.mp3 Listen • 13:42

Timmie Callais.mp3 Listen • 2:53

Jim Engster 1012.mp3 Listen • 7:50