September 22, 2026: Darryl Hurst, Rufus Craig, Fairleigh Jackson

District 5 Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst talks the latest in local news including the idea of the deconsolidation of East Baton Rouge Parish's consolidated government. Libertarian attorney Rufus Craig talks the Libertarian party and also his candidacy for the 6th district congressional seat. Fairleigh Jackson, executive director of Preserve Louisiana and longtime neighbor of libertarian lawyer Bill Bryan, remembers Bill and his impact on the community amid his recent death.

Darryl Hurst 0922.mp3 Listen • 10:58

Rufus Craig 0922.mp3 Listen • 27:20