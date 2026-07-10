July 10, 2026: James Carville, Leo Honeycutt, Mary-Patricia Wray, Jeff Sadow

Longtime politico James Carville talks various topics including the war in Iran, the upcoming midterm elections, and also the replacement of Graham Platner as Maine's Democratic nominee. Journalist and author Leo Honeycutt reflects on the life and times of the 50th Governor of LA, Edwin Edwards. Democratic Political Consultant Mary Patricia Wray and associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow chime in on Edwin Edwards and also discuss the latest in local and national politics including upcoming midterm elections and the candidates.

James Carville 0710.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Leo Honeycutt 0710.mp3 Listen • 5:00