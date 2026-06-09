June 9, 2026: Sen. Regina Barrow, Dalton Kuehn, Allison Traxler, Tom Aswell

Member of the Louisiana State Senate from the 15th district Regina Barrow comments on the recent legislative session and also Flag Day. Executive director of CASA Dalton Kuehn is joined by marketing and outreach director for CASA Allison Traxler speak on the impact and importance of the organization. Journalist and publisher of Louisiana Voice Tom Aswell talks his latest work, "The Dinosaur Club".

Regina Barrow 0609.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Dalton Kuehn and Allison Traxler.mp3 Listen • 12:00