Buddy Guy, Danielle Crittenden, Jim Engster

Legendary blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy reflects on his life and career over the years and also his upcoming performance at the Saenger Theatre. For more information, visit https://www.buddyguy.net/#tour. Author and journalist Danielle Crittenden talks her latest work, "Dispatches From Grief". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster comments on the latest in the entertainment world including Stephen Colbert's last episode of "The Late Show", the anniversary of the the last episode of the Johnny Carson Show, Cher's 80th birthday.

Buddy Guy 0525.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Danielle Crittenden 0525.mp3 Listen • 11:57