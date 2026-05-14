Mark Ballard, Barry Erwin, Remembering Rex Reed

The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on the latest in politics including congressional redistricting and the upcoming senate elections. Chief Policy Officer of Leaders for a Better Louisiana Barry Erwin talks the upcoming election and the amendments on the ballot. Talk Louisiana Host Jim Engster remembers journalist and film critic Rex Reed by playing an encore interview from 2012 amid his recent death.

Mark Ballard 0514.mp3 Listen • 20:58

Barry Erwin 0514.mp3 Listen • 9:24