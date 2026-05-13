© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Sid Edwards, Serenity Smith, Lindsay Garcia, Tom Clavin, Zia Tammami

Published May 13, 2026 at 10:48 AM CDT

Mayor President for the city of Baton Rouge Sid Edwards talks the happenings in the city over the past month, and introduces "Mayor President for the day" Serenity Smith as a guest. Democratic candidate for congress in Louisiana's 5th District Lindsay Garcia speaks on her political philosophy, and gives her perspective on the offensive exchange that occurred during the recent committee hearing over redistricting. Author Tom Clavin discusses his newest book "Vengeance: The Last Stand of Custer, Crazy Horse, and Sitting Bull". Veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami promotes the final River City Jazz Masters' performance of the year happening at the Manship Theatre. For more information visit- https://manshiptheatre.org/

Sid Edwards.mp3
Lindsay Garcia.mp3
Tom Clavin.mp3
Zia Tammami.mp3

Talk Louisiana