Sid Edwards, Serenity Smith, Lindsay Garcia, Tom Clavin, Zia Tammami

Mayor President for the city of Baton Rouge Sid Edwards talks the happenings in the city over the past month, and introduces "Mayor President for the day" Serenity Smith as a guest. Democratic candidate for congress in Louisiana's 5th District Lindsay Garcia speaks on her political philosophy, and gives her perspective on the offensive exchange that occurred during the recent committee hearing over redistricting. Author Tom Clavin discusses his newest book "Vengeance: The Last Stand of Custer, Crazy Horse, and Sitting Bull". Veteran jazz and blues radio host Zia Tammami promotes the final River City Jazz Masters' performance of the year happening at the Manship Theatre. For more information visit- https://manshiptheatre.org/

Sid Edwards.mp3 Listen • 22:14

Lindsay Garcia.mp3 Listen • 10:45

Tom Clavin.mp3 Listen • 7:36