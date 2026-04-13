Gavin McMahon, Tyler Bridges, Stephanie Phares, Lin He

Author Gavin McMahon talks his latest work, "Story Business". The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Tyler Bridges comments on various topics including the closed primary senate election. Owner of Zeeland Street Market Stephanie Phares remembers her good friend Melinda Walsh and world renowned sculptor Emerson Bell on the 20th anniversary of his death. Associate Professor of Violin at LSU Lin He speaks on his life and career over the years.

Gavin McMahon.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Tyler Bridges 0413.mp3 Listen • 9:58

Stephanie Phares 0413.mp3 Listen • 11:59